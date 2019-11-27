Southbound Interstate 95 is closed in Titusville after a crash involving a semi, authorities said.

According to information from the Florida Highway Patrol, the fatal crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 21.

The crash involves a semi and “critical injuries” were reported, Brevard County Fire Rescue wrote in a tweet.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Authorities have not said how many motorists were involved in the wreck.