15-year-old girl struck, critically injured while crossing Tavares road

TAVARES, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle and critically injured Monday morning while crossing a road in Lake County, police said.

The crash was reported around 6:35 a.m. on State Road 19 in Tavares.

The girl was taken to a hospital before being airlifted Arnold Palmer Hospital, Tavares police said.

According to police, the driver won’t face charges after several witnesses said oncoming traffic had the right of way.

No other details have been released.