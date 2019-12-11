86-year-old woman killed in Cocoa crash

COCOA, Fla. – An 86-year-old woman died Tuesday after Cocoa police say she was involved in a three-vehicle crash near State Road 520.

Police said the crash happened around noon at the intersection of State Road 520 and Brevard Avenue. A Nissan truck, Honda CR-V and 4-door Chevy Sedan were involved, authorities said.

Police said the 86-year-old woman died and one other person was treated and released from the hospital.

Traffic homicide investigators continue to investigate the crash, according to Cocoa police. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing video to determine the at-fault driver and the circumstances that led up to the crash.

The crash victim’s name has not been released.