In-convenience: SUV plows into Orlando store
Driver may have suffered medical episode before crash
ORLANDO, Fla. – An SUV crashed into an Orlando store early Friday after the driver apparently suffered a medical episode, police said.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on John Young Parkway near Old Winter Garden Road.
Orlando police said the SUV slammed through the Circle K and ended up in the middle of the store.
Police said the driver was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK.
No one in the store was injured.
#OVERNIGHT: Cirlce K store clerk says he thought they were being robbed, after a car suddenly came plowing through their front doors. Live this morning with the latest @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/pVZ6GErxrR— Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) December 13, 2019
