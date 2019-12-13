In-convenience: SUV plows into Orlando store

ORLANDO, Fla. – An SUV crashed into an Orlando store early Friday after the driver apparently suffered a medical episode, police said.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on John Young Parkway near Old Winter Garden Road.

Orlando police said the SUV slammed through the Circle K and ended up in the middle of the store.

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK.

No one in the store was injured.