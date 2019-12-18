Bicyclist falls into 12-feet deep hole in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A bicyclist was hospitalized Wednesday after falling into a 12-feet-deep hole in St. Cloud, according to police.

The hole, caused by the collapse of a 10-foot-wide stormwater pipe, forced the closure of Old Canoe Creek Road, which is shut down in both directions from Neptune Road to 13th Street (U.S. Highway 192), according to city officials.

Officials said the collapse happened just after midnight and caused the sidewalk above it to crack. A man riding his bike fell into the hole around 3:40 a.m. was taken to a hospital, according to St. Cloud police. He suffered minor to moderate injuries, including lacerations, police said.

The pipe repair will take a minimum of two days, according to city officials.

Police are reviewing options for rerouting traffic during the repair project, the city said in a statement.

POSSIBLE SINKHOLE: We are at the scene on Old Canoe Creek RD in https://t.co/Hy9CxVKf5X. Officer believe this is a posible sinkhole but crews are here now working on repairs @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/gdzzbDEdGD — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) December 18, 2019

Earlier in the day, police tweeted that the opening was a sinkhole. It was later leaned that the hole was caused by the pipe collapse.

Police also warned drivers about the road closure.

“Please use alternate routes and drive carefully," police tweeted.

No other details have been released.

Old Canoe Creek Road is shutdown in all directions from Neptune Road to 13th Street (US 192) for an undetermined amount of time. A sink hole is being repaired. Please use alternate routes, and drive carefully. Update to follow once the roadway reopens. — St.Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) December 18, 2019

