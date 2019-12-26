Do you know the legal passing distance when attempting to pass a bicyclist?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Milly of Moss Park asked what is the legal passing distance when attempting to pass a bicyclist?

Florida Statute 316.083(1) says The driver of a vehicle overtaking a bicycle or other non-motorized vehicle must pass the bicycle or other non-motorized vehicle at a safe distance of not less than 3 feet between the vehicle and the bicycle or other non-motorized vehicle.

The law clearly states that a driver must give at a minimum of 3-feet when passing. This is not to say a driver shouldn’t also slow down and could even give more space. This law is one that is truly in place to make sure drivers and riders are safe on the road.

Travel lanes are designed to be shared with commuters and that definitely includes bicyclists.

