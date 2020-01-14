Car strikes, kills Leesburg man standing in middle of road, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Leesburg man standing in the middle of County Road 44 in Lake County was struck and killed by a car early Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported around 4:20 a.m. on eastbound C.R. 44 near Apiary and Cadet roads, north of Eustis. C.R. 44 was closed in both directions.

Troopers said a 2000 Mitsubishi, driven by a 36-year-old Leesburg woman, was headed east on C.R. 44 when the front of her car struck the man, who was standing in the eastbound lanes.

The FHP said the man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Waterman Hospital, the FHP said.

It’s not known why the man was standing in the road.