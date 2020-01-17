Woman struck, killed in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Fla. – A 58-year-old Edgewater woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck while walking in the road, police said.

Edgewater police said Deborah Lynne Vieten died in the crash, which happened around 8:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of South Ridgewood Avenue.

According to police, Vieten was walking south in the northbound turn lane of Ridgewood Avenue when she was hit by a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck that was traveling north in the turn lane.

Vieten was airlifted to Halifax Medical Center, where she later died, police said.

The driver of the pickup, a 71-year-old Edgewater man, remained at the scene, police said. Driver impairment is not a factor in the crash, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.