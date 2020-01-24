Sporting events cause road closures, delays in downtown Orlando this weekend

Orlando, Fla. – Orlando drivers can expect heavy traffic from road closures, construction and major sporting events coming up this weekend.

The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl will be hosting events all weekend ahead of the game Sunday at Camping World Stadium.

At the Amway Center, the Orlando Magic will be facing the Boston Celtics Friday, followed by the Orlando Solar Bears playing against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Saturday. On Sunday, the venue will be hosting the Magic against the Los Angeles Clippers.

These roads will be closed around the Amway Center:

Church Street from Division Avenue to Hughey Avenue Friday: 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Church Street from Hughey Avenue to Garland Avenue Friday: 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Pine Street from Hughey Avenue to Garland Avenue Friday: 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday: 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Northbound Division Avenue from Church Street to South Street Friday: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.



Road closures around Camping World Stadium:

Church Street from Tampa Avenue to Rio Grande Avenue Friday: 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Monday

Westbound Church Street from Rio Grande Avenue to Orange Blossom Trail Sunday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

South Street from Rio Grande Avenue to Norton Avenue Sunday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Colyer Street from Rio Grande Avenue to Nashville Avenue Sunday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Long Street from Tampa Avenue to Rio Grande Avenue Sunday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Avenue from Church Street to Anderson Street Sunday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nashville Avenue from Central Boulevard to Church Street (closed to shuttle buses only) Sunday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Road closures due to construction: