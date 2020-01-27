DeLand man killed in motorcycle crash on Daytona Beach bridge

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 42-year-old DeLand man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Sunday on the Main Street Bridge in Daytona Beach, police said.

Daytona Beach police said Sandusky Agustus McCartney died in the wreck, which happened around 12:05 a.m.

Police said McCartney was riding a black 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on the Main Street Bridge when he approached its crest and failed to notice that traffic had come to a stop. The motorcycle struck the driver’s side rear bumper of a blue 2011 Chevy Silverado, police said.

McCartney, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the eastbound traffic lane, according to police.

A man and woman in the pickup truck were not injured.

The bridge was shut down for several hours as investigators processed the scene for evidence.