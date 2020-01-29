What the Honk: Trooper Steve explores horrible park jobs in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just when I thought I-4 was the hardest part of driving here in Central Florida, you all continue to prove me wrong. So this week I am dedicating all the honks toward horrible parking jobs -- and believe me, I have enough to fill more than one story.

What the Honk?

So having a disabled parking decal does allow you certain access to specifically marked parking spaces. However, that only applies to one space for one car. This Toyota Camry has got it all wrong. Over in Sorrento, this driver left the house without any honks.

Not only improperly parking across the space but also messing it up for anyone else trying to park.

What the Honk?

Alright, Melbourne -- what the actual honk! I’ve been sent this winner at least 5 times from different viewers in the Melbourne area. This is a disaster waiting to happen and I don’t care what the situation is, you’d never find me anywhere close to this corolla, including a parking lot.

Not only are dangerous items not really secured properly but what about looking out the rear window? Kind of hard to see when you have your local landscaping store basically obstructing your view. Calling on my local police departments for a little help on this one.

What the Honk?

With this Chevy Malibu, I would really like to hear the driver’s explanation for the parking. Like how do you get out of your car, look at your car and think…. not bad?

I don’t know what they were looking at but what the HONK! I don’t think a lot of people realize how they are affecting others when they park like this. What if someone that needed that disabled spot, needed the extra space? It’s not all about you, give an actual HONK next time.

As always, drive safely out there.