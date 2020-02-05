What the Honk: Trooper Steve explores Central Florida’s worst drivers

ORLANDO, Fla. – When it comes to driving I’ve always said that I personally believe we should have to retake our test every five years. A lot of people think my thoughts are a little crazy, then I show them things like this.

Stupid comes in all shapes, colors and sizes. Most of the time we see it on four wheels, today I show it to you on one. This motorcyclist I think needs his license checked every year after a viewer sent me this video. This motorcyclist is forgetting he has two wheels on that bike. He’ll definitely be saying what the honk when he either crashes or realizes that’s a thousand dollar ticket if he’s caught.

Let me guess, we are going to blame the train when it hits this red car. Like what the honk people. This needs to stop already. If you didn’t know, stopping on the tracks, even if a train isn’t coming, is still illegal and you can get a ticket. A pretty big one we might add.

But it’s not like this driver didn’t know the tracks were there. Clearly marked and it’s been there for years. Just another entitled driver doing what they what. Knock it off please, none of us like these type of crashes.

Studying for an exam or preparing for a presentation is vital to all our success when it comes to school or our jobs. But what if you end up slamming in the back of another vehicle while trying to do that?

Your answer, well you’ll end up in the hospital and fail your test. That’s what I’m unfortunately predicting here. This driver is so focused on that paper in front of their face it blows my mind they didn’t see the passenger in this car taking a picture of them. Light on and everything, this is simply just, I’ve got no words. Like come on guys, driving is way more dangerous than you think and its drivers like this putting us all in danger.

I want to keep seeing the things you’re seeing, keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and send them to me over at clickorlando.com/whatthehonk or you can email them to me at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.