Ask Trooper Steve: What if someone leaves a crash scene before the police show up?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Tonja asked: "What if someone leaves a crash scene before the police show up because they think it’s not their fault and won’t wait, but do you have their information?“

Well, I can tell you from experience if you have their information, things are gonna get pretty easy when it comes to tracking them down. Something to remember that once you’re involved in a crash it’s kind of your duty to ensure you do everything your responsible by law to do.

[ASK TROOPER STEVE: Click here to submit your traffic question]

Just because something is becoming inconvenient for you does it mean you get to just negate the law. Drivers are required to stay on the scene to handle all business related to that crash. You just can’t pick up and go.

Now, as long as both drivers agree to exchange their information with each other you don’t necessarily need a crash report conducted by a police agency.

But even if you are not at fault and choose to leave the scene without agreeing with the other driver you can be charged with hit-and-run.

RELATED: Can you pass a transit bus on a two lane, double yellow lined road? | Where can you drive an ATV?