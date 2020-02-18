Pickup trucks collide in fatal head-on crash in Osceola

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and two others are injured after a head-on crash in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said two pickup trucks collided on US-192 at Hibiscus Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday while the driver of one of the trucks was heading west in the eastbound lanes.

After slamming into the eastbound truck head-on, the wrong-way driver’s truck burst into flames, troopers said. The driver died at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.

Two occupants of the eastbound truck were taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center. Troopers have not released details on their conditions.

Eastbound lanes were shut down following the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.