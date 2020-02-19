Fatal head-on crash shuts down Tomoka Farms Road in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – One person died Tuesday evening in a head-on crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The preliminary investigation from the FHP indicates a car was traveling south in the northbound lanes on Tomoka Farms Road at 5:15 p.m. The car was driving head-on toward an SUV and pickup truck in the northbound lanes, troopers said. The SUV was able to serve onto the shoulder and was scraped by the car going the wrong way but the pickup truck was unable to avoid the head-on crash with the car, according to the FHP.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Halifax Hospital. The four people inside the SUV were uninjured, the FHP said.

Tomoka Farms Road was shut down in both directions around 6:30 p.m.

