Person hit by train along Eau Gallie Boulevard in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police said a person struck by a train on Thursday is expected to recover.

The incident happened about 11:45 a.m. at the railroad tracks along Eau Gallie Boulevard, according to Florida Today.

Traffic was slow but not heavily impacted.

Police were called to the site within moments, along with paramedics.

“The person is alive and stable and may not be going to the hospital,” said Cmdr. Mark Claycomb, spokesman for the Melbourne Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing.