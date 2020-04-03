How are school zones policed during distance learning?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Juan, of Winter Park, asked, “Are school zones still active with the current school suspension in place?”

“I’m not sure if Juan is looking for a reason to speed or if he’s simply curious, but just like any time of the year, when you’re traveling through a school zone you should always be cautious of what’s going on around you,” Trooper Steve said. “School zones are prone to hosting activities other than regularly scheduled school days, so you should be aware of your surroundings.”

Florida statue 316.1895 covers the speed limits for school zones are and when they are enforced. Subsection 5 says the speed limit may be enforced only during those times 30 minutes before, during and 30 minutes after the periods of time when students are arriving at a regularly scheduled program or event.