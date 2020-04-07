Car slams into Orange County tax store after driver says gas pedal got stuck

PINE HILLS, Fla. – Photos show damage to a building in Pine Hills after a woman drove her vehicle into a tax store, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

Firefighters said an elderly woman was driving Tuesday when the crash took place in the 6100 block of Silver Star Road.

The woman, who was not injured in the crash, told firefighters her accelerator got stuck, sending the car straight into the building.

Photos from the scene show damage to the ceiling and front of the store.

Car into building/6100 block Silver Star Rd. Elderly female driver not injured; told firefighters the accelerator stuck. Engine 42 remaining on scene, awaiting building inspector to assess structural integrity. @FHPOrlando pic.twitter.com/1AiO7cxITn — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 7, 2020

Neither the income tax business nor the salon next door were open at the time of the crash, as Orange County remains under a stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fire officials said an inspector is expected to assess the damage and integrity of the building.

It’s unclear whether the driver will face charges.