1 dead in east Orange County crash
Florida troopers investigate fatal crash at Colonial Drive and Christmas School Road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – At least one person was killed Thursday morning in a crash in east Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The fatal wreck was reported around 7:45 a.m. on Colonial Drive at Christmas School Road.
The FHP said the incident was reported as a two-vehicle crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
No other details have been released.
