1 dead in east Orange County crash

Florida troopers investigate fatal crash at Colonial Drive and Christmas School Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Traffic, Fatal Crash, Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – At least one person was killed Thursday morning in a crash in east Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported around 7:45 a.m. on Colonial Drive at Christmas School Road.

The FHP said the incident was reported as a two-vehicle crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

No other details have been released.

