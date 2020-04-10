Ask Trooper Steve: Can families travel between states during quarantine?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Question: I’m thinking of driving from Pennsylvania to Florida to get my 86-year-old mother who is currently alone in her condo with very little human contact. Can I go get her under this stay at home order?

Answer: You absolutely can go get your mother.

Under the stay at home order in the State of Florida, family care is a top priority. Now you could run into a little bit of slow down at the Florida border as you do have an out-of-state tag coming into the state.

This is an easy fix.

If you are stopped at the border and are simply asked where you’re headed, explain your current situation and have details to where you’re going. This will allow you easy access to the state.

Of course, I do want to remind you to maintain social distancing during your travels here in the Sunshine State and limit your travel as much as possible.

We need to remember this stay at home order is not a complete shutdown. It is an encouragement for our society to take a step back and limit human contact in order to limit the spread of the virus. But remembering to take care of our family in our community is a top priority

