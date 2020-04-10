Bicyclist in The Villages dies after crashing into parked van, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an 82-year-old bicyclist in The Villages died Friday after crashing into a parked van.

According to the crash report, Kenneth Khus was riding west on San Mario Drive around 2:40 p.m. when he failed to observe a Chevy van properly parked facing west with traffic cones behind the vehicle.

Khus crashed into the back of the van, troopers said.

Khus was taken to The Villages Hospital were he later died from his injuries.