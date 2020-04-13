As aggressive driving sees uptick during COVID-19 pandemic, officials will crack down

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A viewer asked Trooper Steve about his recent comment concerning aggressive driving.

“I speak about things because either I’ve seen them or you, the viewer, have brought them to my attention,” Trooper Steve said. “One thing that has come out of people staying home is, obviously, less traffic. But with the less traffic on the roads, there have been quite a few aggressive drivers spotted.”

Trooper Steve said over the last couple of weeks he has received about 15 emails detailing how bad drivers have been.

“I decided to take the long way home and see it for myself. In about 30 seconds I found out what everyone was talking about,” he said. “In the video posted above you can see I’m traveling eastbound along State Road 408, approaching the Lake Underhill area. I have my cruise control set at 59 mph when suddenly I am passed on my right by a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit. Some may say this is not a time for aggressive traffic enforcement, but I would counter this is also not a time to drive like you left your brain at home."

Last week, the Florida Highway Patrol investigated seven fatal crashes in a 24-hour period in Central Florida.

“If you’re asking me, this is absolutely ridiculous and 100% avoidable,” Trooper Steve said. “With COVID-19 spreading across the state of Florida and stay-at-home orders in effect, this is a time for us to take the extra steps to pay attention on how we are driving,” he said. "What’s being done to combat the aggressiveness on our roadways? Well, with aggressive drivers really being the cause of some of our major crashes, the Florida Highway Patrol says it will continue to focus on traffic enforcement, especially along I-4 and S.R. 408."

Many drivers seem to have an attitude that the laws are currently not enforceable. This is 100% false, and having that attitude will almost guarantee you a ticket, Trooper Steve said.

“A little heads up for everyone out on the roads this week: traffic enforcement units from multiple agencies will be focusing on areas that have seen a spike in crashes and speeders. You’ve been warned,” Trooper Steve said.