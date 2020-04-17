70-year-old man struck, killed while crossing Brevard road

BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. – A 70-year-old man was struck and killed Thursday night while crossing a road in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 8:50 p.m. on U.S. 1 at River Grove Drive.

According to the FHP, a 58-year-old Sebastian man was driving a 2003 Honda Accord north on U.S. 1 when the pedestrian, whose name has not been released, walked into the direct path of the vehicle.

The front of the car struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The crash is under investigation.