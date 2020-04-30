West Melbourne woman dead after crashing into utility pole

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a crash that left a 42-year-old West Melbourne woman dead.

Melbourne police said Nicole Snyder died Thursday morning after her vehicle left the roadway and hit a utility pole near the intersection of New Haven Avenue and Franklin Street.

Authorities said it’s unclear what led up to the crash and are asking anyone with information to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.