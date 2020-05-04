I-4 exit closed at Fairbanks Avenue near Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Drivers who travel on Interstate 4 in Orange County will notice a new closure Monday.

The I-4 west exit is closed at Fairbanks Avenue due to construction with the I-4 Ultimate project.

To get to Fairbanks, drivers can continue on I-4 west and get off at Princeton Street. From there, take a left on Mills Avenue and travel back to Fairbanks Avenue.

The I-4 Ultimate is a massive overhaul of a 21-mile stretch of the interstate through Central Florida. The project will take several more years to complete.