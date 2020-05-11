I-4 down to one lane: Construction to limit travel through Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – And you thought I-4 was already bad.

Starting Wednesday at 9 p.m., and running through next Monday, I-4 west will be reduced to one lane from Princeton Street to Gore Street while crews work to shift traffic to the new westbound lanes.

Extensive closures will be required through downtown Orlando, and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes or use SunRail as a travel option to avoid delays.

The move is being made in accordance with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ directive to accelerate the I-4 Ultimate project while there is reduced traffic due to closures stemming from the coronavirus.

“Taking advantage of the unique opportunity and less crowded roadways will allow key improvements on the I-4 Ultimate project to open in an expedited manner,” officials said Monday in a news release.

Meanwhile, I-4 and State Road 408 entrance and exit ramps will be closed at varying times throughout this week as work continues on the I-4/S.R. 408 interchange.

For a complete list of scheduled closures, detours, and alternate routes, view the attached handouts.

Officials said mdodifications or extensions to the schedules mentioned above may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions.