Florida woman, 69, killed in crash while her car was stopped in middle of I-75

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old Florida woman was killed Sunday night in a crash on I-75 in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported around 9:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 326.

The FHP said the woman’s sedan was stopped in the center lane without its lights on when a car driven by a 57-year-old man rear-ended her vehicle.

The Ellenton woman was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The Vernon man suffered minor injuries.

Both were wearing seat belts, according to the FHP.