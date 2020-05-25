Florida woman, 69, killed in crash while her car was stopped in middle of I-75
FHP investigates fatal Sumter County crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old Florida woman was killed Sunday night in a crash on I-75 in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The fatal crash was reported around 9:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 326.
The FHP said the woman’s sedan was stopped in the center lane without its lights on when a car driven by a 57-year-old man rear-ended her vehicle.
The Ellenton woman was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
The Vernon man suffered minor injuries.
Both were wearing seat belts, according to the FHP.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.