Overturned semi closes I-4 exit ramp in Osceola County
Crash reported on westbound exit ramp from I-4 to U.S. 192
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has forced officials to close an I-4 exit ramp in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A semi overturned around 7:45 a.m. Monday on the westbound exit ramp from I-4 to U.S. 192.
The FHP said the driver suffered minor injuries.
A photo from the scene shows the truck on its side, with its load spilled atop a guardrail and overpass wall.
“Use an alternate route until the scene is clear,” the FHP tweeted.
Happening now! Osceola County: The westbound exit ramp from I-4 to US-192 is closed for a crash. Semi truck overturned. Use an alternate route until the scene is clear. pic.twitter.com/DSDq9DoBNe— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 1, 2020
