Overturned semi closes I-4 exit ramp in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has forced officials to close an I-4 exit ramp in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A semi overturned around 7:45 a.m. Monday on the westbound exit ramp from I-4 to U.S. 192.

The FHP said the driver suffered minor injuries.

A photo from the scene shows the truck on its side, with its load spilled atop a guardrail and overpass wall.

“Use an alternate route until the scene is clear,” the FHP tweeted.