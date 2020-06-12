Man struck, killed while inspecting flat tire in Marion County

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – A 31-year-old man was killed and two others were injured when a pickup truck struck them Thursday night in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on County Road 475.

According to the FHP, a 32-year-old Summerfield man was driving a pickup north on C.R. 475 and struck two men and a 9-year-old boy who had exited their disabled vehicle and were standing in the road while inspecting a flat tire.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said. The other man suffered serious injuries and the boy suffered minor injuries, according to troopers.

A fourth passenger, a 34-year-old Summerfield man, was not injured, the FHP said.

The pickup driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not hurt, according to an FHP report.