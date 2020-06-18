TRAFFIC ALERT: Apparent asphalt crack in middle of I-4 slows traffic near SR-408

Published: June 18, 2020, 8:27 am Updated: June 18, 2020, 8:54 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – An apparent crack in the asphalt is causing issues Thursday morning on I-4 in Orlando.

The crack is in the middle of the eastbound lanes of I-4 near State Road 408.

Video from Sky 6 shows what appears to be about a 10 to 15 foot crack.

Crews have blocked the lane, reducing the flow of traffic to one lane.

Traffic is slow in the area.