TRAFFIC ALERT: Apparent asphalt crack in middle of I-4 slows traffic near SR-408
Traffic is slow in the area
ORLANDO, Fla. – An apparent crack in the asphalt is causing issues Thursday morning on I-4 in Orlando.
The crack is in the middle of the eastbound lanes of I-4 near State Road 408.
Video from Sky 6 shows what appears to be about a 10 to 15 foot crack.
Crews have blocked the lane, reducing the flow of traffic to one lane.
Traffic is slow in the area.
** MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT **— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) June 18, 2020
EB I-4 near SR-408
- Center travel lane
- asphalt coming apart
- crews watching now pic.twitter.com/SmOeOpqTZh
