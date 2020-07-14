Fatal crash involving parked semi closes Cocoa road

COCOA, Fla. – A fatal crash Tuesday morning has forced police to close a road in Cocoa.
The wreck was reported about 5 a.m. on State Road 524, just east of Friday Road. S.R. 524 east is closed in the area.
Cocoa police tweeted that a vehicle crashed into a parked tractor-trailer.
No other details have been released.
Traffic Alert: SR 524 eastbound is closed just east of Friday Road due to a fatal crash involving a vehicle that crashed into a parked semi tractor trailer. The crash occurred around 5 AM and the scene remains active. More info will be released as it becomes available.— CocoaPolice (@cocoapolice) July 14, 2020