Fatal crash involving parked semi closes Cocoa road

SR-524 closed near Friday Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

File photo.
COCOA, Fla. – A fatal crash Tuesday morning has forced police to close a road in Cocoa.

The wreck was reported about 5 a.m. on State Road 524, just east of Friday Road. S.R. 524 east is closed in the area.

Cocoa police tweeted that a vehicle crashed into a parked tractor-trailer.

No other details have been released.

