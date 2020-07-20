Ocala man, 62, killed in Marion County motorcycle crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his 37-year-old passenger was critically injured Sunday in a crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 7 p.m. on SE 180 Avenue Road near County Road 314A.

The FHP said the Ocala man was southbound when he failed to negotiate a curve and veered off the west side of the roadway.

The motorcycle overturned several times, ejecting the man and woman, the FHP said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center with critical injuries, the FHP said. Neither was wearing a helmet, according to an FHP report.