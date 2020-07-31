Motorcyclist run over, killed on I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old St. Augustine man was run over and killed Friday morning in a crash on I-95 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 5:35 a.m. on I-95 north at mile marker 232.

The FHP said the man lost control of his motorcycle for an unknown reason and struck a guardrail. The motorcyclist was ejected into the road and was run over by a car driven by a 42-year-old Palm Bay woman, who was unable to avoid him, troopers said. She was not hurt.

Another car, driven by a 69-year-old Cocoa man, then struck the bike, officials said. He was not injured.

No other details were released.