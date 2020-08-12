Ocala man struck, killed while riding bicycle

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 58-year-old Ocala man was struck and killed Tuesday night while riding a bicycle in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported around 9:35 p.m. on NE 25the Avenue.

The FHP said the man was traveling in the right portion of the northbound travel lane of NE 25th Avenue and did not have proper lighting on the bike.

Troopers said the front of an SUV headed north hit the rear of the bike.

The bicyclist was pronounced deceased on scene, according to the FHP.

The driver was not injured.