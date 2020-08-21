76ºF

Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi closes I-4 near downtown Orlando

Drivers forced off I-4 west at Princeton Street

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Traffic, I-4, Orange County, Orlando
A semi crash closes I-4 west near downtown Orlando.
A semi crash closes I-4 west near downtown Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – An overturned semi has closed early Friday near downtown Orlando.

[RELATED: Check conditions for your commute]

The crash happened after 5 a.m. on I-4 west near Princeton Street.

All westbound lanes of the interstate are closed in the area, and drivers are forced to get off I-4 at Princeton.

The cause of the crash is not known.

No other details have been released.

Watch News 6 for more traffic coverage.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: