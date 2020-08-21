TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi closes I-4 near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – An overturned semi has closed early Friday near downtown Orlando.

[RELATED: Check conditions for your commute]

The crash happened after 5 a.m. on I-4 west near Princeton Street.

All westbound lanes of the interstate are closed in the area, and drivers are forced to get off I-4 at Princeton.

The cause of the crash is not known.

No other details have been released.

****** TRAFFIC ALERT ******

WB I-4 X PRINCETON ST

- Overturned semi

- Left lane OPEN

- EXPECT MAJOR DELAYS THIS MORNING pic.twitter.com/bpWKeqNLuN — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) August 21, 2020

Watch News 6 for more traffic coverage.