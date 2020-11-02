Woman struck, killed by pickup truck in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Sunday night in Titusville when she was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old, police said.

The fatal crash was reported at 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of South Hopkins Avenue and Garden Street.

Titusville police said the woman stepped into the road and was hit by a black 2016 Nissan Frontier that was southbound on South Hopkins Avenue.

The woman was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver, who was not injured, does not face any charges at this time, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.