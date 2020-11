DeBARY, Fla. – Sheriff’s officials on Monday identified a 77-year-old DeBary man who was killed last week in a head-on crash with a dump truck.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Edward Romaine died in the wreck, which happened around 5 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Fort Florida Road and 15th Street in DeBary.

Deputies said Romaine was driving a pickup truck that struck a dump truck.

Romaine was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.