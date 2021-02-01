Yes, you can park in a metered spot for free if you have this

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A viewer asked, “Am I allowed to park at a metered parking spot for free if I have a disabled parking decal?”

In short, yes, according to Trooper Steve.

“Anyone with a disabled parking permit is allowed to park for free on the street at a metered spot for up to four hours,” he said. “The law also allows local cities to increase the time.”

Trooper Steve said, however, there are some things to remember about this situation.

“The assigned person of the permit must either be the driver or passenger of the parked vehicle, the permit must be valid and current and the permit must be hanging from the rear view mirror with no visual obstructions,” Trooper Steve said.

