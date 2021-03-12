Motorcyclist, bear killed in collision on Marion County road

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Ocala man and a bear were killed late Thursday in a motorcycle crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 11:02 p.m. on State Road 40 at State Road 19 near the Ocala National Forest.

The FHP said the man was riding his 1999 Honda motorcycle west on S.R. 40 when he struck the bear, which was in the westbound lane of the road.

The bike overturned, ejecting the man, who was taken to a hospital and later died, according to an FHP report. The man was not wearing a helmet, troopers said.

The bear also died, troopers said.