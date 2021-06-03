Man struck, killed while crossing street in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 30-year-old Orlando man was struck and killed Thursday morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 10:15 a.m. on South Goldenrod Road near Old Goldenrod Road.

The FHP said the man crossing Goldenrod Road from the east to the west, but wasn’t in a crosswalk or at an intersection, when he was struck by a 2014 Volkswagen Beetle, which was headed north on Goldenrod Road.

The victim was taken to Orlando Health, where he later died, troopers said.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old Orlando woman, was not injured, according to an FHP report.