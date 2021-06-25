1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Volusia

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 8:35 a.m. on State Road 44 at Taganana Drive, between I-4 and I-95.

[TRENDING: Suspected cop shooter had ties to Black militia group | Many feared dead in condo collapse | Fla. pastors arrested in Capitol riot]

The FHP said two vehicles crashed and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roads are blocked in the area, troopers said.