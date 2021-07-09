1 dead, 2 hurt in crash with ambulance in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance left one person dead and forced authorities to close a major roadway in Orlando, according to police.

The wreck happened around 2:45 a.m. at Edgewater Drive and West Smith Street.

Orlando police said an Orlando Fire Department rescue vehicle and a Kia sedan collided, sending the ambulance into an electrical pole and Macbeth Studio, an art gallery on Edgewater Drive. One person in the car died and two others were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

Officials said the Kia caught fire and two EMTs in the ambulance extinguished the flames and rendered aid to the surviving victims.

The car involved in this crash is unrecognizable as it’s being loaded onto a tow truck. https://t.co/AtMQ8oKzpE pic.twitter.com/NGh7XEV0bj — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) July 9, 2021

The occupants of the OFD vehicle were taken to Advent Health, but they did not suffer serious injuries, according to police.

The ambulance was not responding to a call at the time of the crash and did not have its lights or sirens activated, according to officials, who added that there was not a patient on board.

There is no obvious structural damage to the building, police said.

Edgewater Drive was closed northbound at West Princeton Street and southbound at Vassar Street, it reopened shortly before 11 a.m. Westbound Smith Street from Edgewater Drive is closed while crews work to repair a damaged power pole and wires.

No other details have been released.

Edgewater Drive and Smith Street remain shutdown after a crash involving an @OrlandoFireDept rescue unit. One person inside the car is dead and two seriously hurt. The people inside the rescue unit had minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/JYtqI1EmRI — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) July 9, 2021