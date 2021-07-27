1 dead in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – At least one person is dead following a crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash, which involved a dump truck and pickup truck, took place Tuesday before noon at NW 70th Avenue and NW 72nd Court.

[TRENDING: Passengers stuck on plane for hours in Orlando | COVID-19: ‘We are in crisis mode’ | Florida vaccine guide]

The victim’s name has not been released and it’s not yet known whether anyone else was injured.

Ad

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.