Mostly Cloudy icon
89º

Traffic

Orlando man dies after car strikes shrubs, potted plants, FHP says

Fatal crash investigated on Eldridge Avenue near Parkview Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orlando man was killed in a crash Monday morning in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck happened around 5:10 a.m. in the 700 block of Eldridge Avenue near Parkview Avenue.

[TRENDING: Fla. sets COVID hospitalization record | Fans pack Fla. stadium for concert | 2 shot while sleeping in Holly Hill]

The FHP said troopers found a 2016 Mazda in a yard, with both occupants outside of the car.

A man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, and a 28-year-old Orlando woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the FHP said.

Troopers said the car left the road and struck some shrubs and a potted plant. It’s not known who was driving the car, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email