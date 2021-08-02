Orlando man dies after car strikes shrubs, potted plants, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orlando man was killed in a crash Monday morning in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck happened around 5:10 a.m. in the 700 block of Eldridge Avenue near Parkview Avenue.

[TRENDING: Fla. sets COVID hospitalization record | Fans pack Fla. stadium for concert | 2 shot while sleeping in Holly Hill]

The FHP said troopers found a 2016 Mazda in a yard, with both occupants outside of the car.

A man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, and a 28-year-old Orlando woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the FHP said.

Ad

Troopers said the car left the road and struck some shrubs and a potted plant. It’s not known who was driving the car, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.