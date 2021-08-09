Man driving 15 mph on I-95 due to mechanical issues struck from behind, killed, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Miami man driving 15 mph on I-95 in Volusia County was killed when his SUV was struck from behind by a pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported around 10:30 p.m. on I-95 at mile marker 245 near State Road 442.

The FHP said the man’s vehicle and another SUV in front of him were driving slowly because the man’s SUV was having mechanical issues.

The pickup truck driver said the man’s SUV was not illuminated and he struck the back of the vehicle, which then hit the SUV that was traveling slowly in front of the victim’s SUV, according to troopers.

The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his vehicle, which overturned, according to an FHP report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup driver, a 52-year-old New Smyrna Beach man, and the driver of the other SUV, a 16-year-old Miami boy, suffered minor injuries, the FHP said.

An investigation is ongoing.