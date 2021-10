ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old died early Friday in a motorcycle crash in Ormond Beach, according to police.

The fatal wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 400 block of South Beach Street.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ormond Beach police said Taylor Frances, of Ormond Beach, was traveling north on South Beach Street and left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a utility pole.

Frances was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.