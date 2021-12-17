11 injured in 35-car pileup on I-95 in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eleven people were injured Thursday in a 35-vehicle pileup on Interstate 95 in Florida, officials said.
The massive wreck happened on I-95 in Jacksonville, near the airport.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Officials said 12 cars and six semitrailers were involved in the initial crash before several secondary wrecks occurred.
Florida troopers said weather could have played a role in the pileup since it was raining at the time of the crash.
35 cars, 2 extrications, 11 patients transported over a half mile stretch of Highway at a complete stop looking like a parking lot takes dedicated crews, great teamwork and strong leadership…. Amazing work today by all involved in this very scenario on I95 almost at rush hour… pic.twitter.com/BEVXjMXl1Q— THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) December 17, 2021