11 injured in 35-car pileup on I-95 in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eleven people were injured Thursday in a 35-vehicle pileup on Interstate 95 in Florida, officials said.

The massive wreck happened on I-95 in Jacksonville, near the airport.

Officials said 12 cars and six semitrailers were involved in the initial crash before several secondary wrecks occurred.

Florida troopers said weather could have played a role in the pileup since it was raining at the time of the crash.