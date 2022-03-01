69º

‘Caution:’ I-4 lanes closed for emergency repairs in Volusia

2 lanes of I-4 east closed near the Dirksen Drive overpass in DeBary

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Lanes of Interstate 4 are closed for emergency repairs in Volusia County, causing a major backup, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the left and center lanes of I-4 east are closed near the Dirksen Drive overpass in DeBary.

“Drivers need to use caution in the area,” the FHP said.

It’s not known what damaged the road, and the FHP said there’s no estimated time of completion.

Drivers can use U.S. Highway 17-92 to Saxon Boulevard as an alternate route.

