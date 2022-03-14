‘Wanted to get to the beach:’ Casselberry woman busted going 110 mph, police say

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – A 21-year-old Casselberry woman was arrested Friday after an officer clocked her traveling at 110 mph as she headed to a Brevard County beach, police said.

Selina Kristiana Colon was arrested on charges of fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a Kennedy Space Center officer observed a car traveling east at 110 mph in a 55 mph zone on Playalinda Beach Road.

The officer got behind the car to conduct a traffic stop and the car began to slow down, but the driver, later identified as Colon, then sped up and traveled around several vehicles recklessly at a high rate of speed, the affidavit stated.

The officer continued to follow the car with his lights activated and stopped the car at the guard gate of the Playalinda Beach entrance, officials said.

According to the affidavit, Colon was arrested and said she didn’t know the speed limit in the area before adding that she wanted to get to the beach.

She said she panicked when she noticed the patrol car behind her, which is why she sped up after initially slowing down, according to officials.

Colon was taken to the Brevard County Jail.