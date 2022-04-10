Haines City man killed in ATV crash, troopers say

CHRISTMAS, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal ATV crash in Christmas early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on private property in the area of East Colonial Drive and St. Nicholas Avenue, according to FHP. Troopers were reportedly dispatched to the crash at 3:13 a.m. and arrived at 4 a.m.

A side-by-side ATV carrying four occupants — all men in their 20s, none of whom were reportedly wearing seatbelts — overturned on its side when its driver lost control for an unknown reason, troopers said.

One passenger, a 22-year-old Haines City man, was pinned under the vehicle and later died at the hospital, according to a crash report. No other occupants were injured, FHP said.

Troopers said the crash is still being investigated.